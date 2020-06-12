1429 West Victoria Street

Amenities

2 bed 1 bath available now w/ parking avail, dishwasher and enclosed sun porch!

1400 sq ft vintage rehab on 3rd floor of a 6 unit building. 5 room 2 bedroom plus enclosed front sun porch and rear deck. 4 blocks to L. Sanded hard wood floors, gas fireplace/built in book cases, formal dining room with hutch. Walk in closets, ceramic tile bath, large kitchen with dishwasher and pantry. Mini blinds and ceiling fans, Basement laundry and storage. Parking available, NO DOGS, heated.

