Last updated May 23 2020 at 6:44 PM

1429 West Victoria Street

1429 West Victoria Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1577378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1429 West Victoria Street, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
2 bed 1 bath available now w/ parking avail, dishwasher and enclosed sun porch!
1400 sq ft vintage rehab on 3rd floor of a 6 unit building. 5 room 2 bedroom plus enclosed front sun porch and rear deck. 4 blocks to L. Sanded hard wood floors, gas fireplace/built in book cases, formal dining room with hutch. Walk in closets, ceramic tile bath, large kitchen with dishwasher and pantry. Mini blinds and ceiling fans, Basement laundry and storage. Parking available, NO DOGS, heated.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 West Victoria Street have any available units?
1429 West Victoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 West Victoria Street have?
Some of 1429 West Victoria Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 West Victoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
1429 West Victoria Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 West Victoria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429 West Victoria Street is pet friendly.
Does 1429 West Victoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 1429 West Victoria Street does offer parking.
Does 1429 West Victoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 West Victoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 West Victoria Street have a pool?
No, 1429 West Victoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 1429 West Victoria Street have accessible units?
No, 1429 West Victoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 West Victoria Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 West Victoria Street has units with dishwashers.
