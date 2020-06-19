All apartments in Chicago
1424 W Devon Ave 3W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1424 W Devon Ave 3W

1424 West Devon Avenue · (773) 368-9715
Location

1424 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 3BR! Short Walk to Transit & Lake! - Property Id: 196286

Location:
W. Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60660

Neighborhood:
Edgewater / Rogers Park

Rent: $1745
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Available Date: 7/1
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)

UNIT FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
SS Appliances
Dishwasher & Microwave
Granite Counters
Breakfast Bar
Walk-in Pantry
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Open Kitchen & Living Room Concept
Tons of closet space
Built-in Storage
Private Outside Deck

PROPERTY FEATURES:

On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access

Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196286
Property Id 196286

(RLNE5853326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have any available units?
1424 W Devon Ave 3W has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have?
Some of 1424 W Devon Ave 3W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 W Devon Ave 3W currently offering any rent specials?
1424 W Devon Ave 3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 W Devon Ave 3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W is pet friendly.
Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W offer parking?
Yes, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W does offer parking.
Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have a pool?
No, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W does not have a pool.
Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have accessible units?
No, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 W Devon Ave 3W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 W Devon Ave 3W has units with dishwashers.
