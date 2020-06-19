1424 W Devon Ave 3W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3BR! Short Walk to Transit & Lake!



Location:

W. Devon Ave

Chicago, IL 60660



Neighborhood:

Edgewater / Rogers Park



Rent: $1745

Beds: 3

Bath: 1

Available Date: 7/1

Broker Fee: No Fee

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)

Parking: Street

Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)



UNIT FEATURES:



Ceiling Fan(s)

Hardwood Flooring

Mini Blinds

Modern Kitchen

SS Appliances

Dishwasher & Microwave

Granite Counters

Breakfast Bar

Walk-in Pantry

King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)

Open Kitchen & Living Room Concept

Tons of closet space

Built-in Storage

Private Outside Deck



PROPERTY FEATURES:



On-Site Laundry

Controlled Access



Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!



-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-



*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*



Jessica Goodnight

Landstar Realty Group

773-368-9715



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.



