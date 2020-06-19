1424 W Devon Ave 3W

Amenities
Spacious 3BR! Short Walk to Transit & Lake! - Property Id: 196286
Location:
W. Devon Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Neighborhood:
Edgewater / Rogers Park
Rent: $1745
Beds: 3
Bath: 1
Available Date: 7/1
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly (Ask Agent)
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: N/A (Ask agent)
UNIT FEATURES:
Ceiling Fan(s)
Hardwood Flooring
Mini Blinds
Modern Kitchen
SS Appliances
Dishwasher & Microwave
Granite Counters
Breakfast Bar
Walk-in Pantry
King/Queen Sized Bedroom(s)
Open Kitchen & Living Room Concept
Tons of closet space
Built-in Storage
Private Outside Deck
PROPERTY FEATURES:
On-Site Laundry
Controlled Access
Short Walk to Public Transit (CTA Bus & Morse Redline), Grocers, Restaurants, Shopping, Schools & So Much More!
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
