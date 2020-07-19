All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

1422 N Burling St

1422 North Burling Street · (866) 267-4220
Location

1422 North Burling Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 4 Level Townhouse W/ 2 Bed 2.5 Bath + An Additional Family Room Downstairs (can easily be converted to a bedroom) And An Attached 2 Car Garage In The Heart Of Lincoln Park With Plenty Of Nearby Attractions. Steps Away From The Red Line, Bus, Expressway, New City Mall (Theatre, Bowling Alley, Marianos, Yard House), Target, Whole Foods, Apple Store, and plenty of Shopping. 1 mile away from North Ave Beach.

FEATURES:

- 2 Indoor Car Garage + 1 reserved outdoor parking spot in front of home
- Hardwood Floors throughout
- Spacious Living Room W/ Fire Place
- Large Carpeted Bedrooms W/ Walk in European Closets
- Over-sized Eat In Kitchen W/ Island Table & Black Appliances & Stainless Steel Fridge
- Full size In-Unit Washer/Dryer
- PETS ARE WELCOME

Access to Community Recreation Room to host parties. Spectacular Views of the Chicago skyline. Quiet Cul-de-sac Creates A Neighborhood Setting In A Convenient Downtown Location. Don't Miss Out On This Home!

*Deck Is Closed & Inaccessible*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 N Burling St have any available units?
1422 N Burling St has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 N Burling St have?
Some of 1422 N Burling St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 N Burling St currently offering any rent specials?
1422 N Burling St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 N Burling St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 N Burling St is pet friendly.
Does 1422 N Burling St offer parking?
Yes, 1422 N Burling St offers parking.
Does 1422 N Burling St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 N Burling St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 N Burling St have a pool?
No, 1422 N Burling St does not have a pool.
Does 1422 N Burling St have accessible units?
No, 1422 N Burling St does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 N Burling St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 N Burling St does not have units with dishwashers.
