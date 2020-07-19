1422 N Burling St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage media room

Stunning 4 Level Townhouse W/ 2 Bed 2.5 Bath + An Additional Family Room Downstairs (can easily be converted to a bedroom) And An Attached 2 Car Garage In The Heart Of Lincoln Park With Plenty Of Nearby Attractions. Steps Away From The Red Line, Bus, Expressway, New City Mall (Theatre, Bowling Alley, Marianos, Yard House), Target, Whole Foods, Apple Store, and plenty of Shopping. 1 mile away from North Ave Beach.



FEATURES:



- 2 Indoor Car Garage + 1 reserved outdoor parking spot in front of home

- Hardwood Floors throughout

- Spacious Living Room W/ Fire Place

- Large Carpeted Bedrooms W/ Walk in European Closets

- Over-sized Eat In Kitchen W/ Island Table & Black Appliances & Stainless Steel Fridge

- Full size In-Unit Washer/Dryer

- PETS ARE WELCOME



Access to Community Recreation Room to host parties. Spectacular Views of the Chicago skyline. Quiet Cul-de-sac Creates A Neighborhood Setting In A Convenient Downtown Location. Don't Miss Out On This Home!



*Deck Is Closed & Inaccessible*



