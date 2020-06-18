1414 W DEVON AVE

Amenities

Spacious Three Bedroom in Rogers Park!

Renovated apartment homes located above bustling commercial spaces provide residents of this building the convenience of local markets and bakeries being just outside their door! Updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Bathrooms have been outfitted with new vanities and cabinetry. Original hardwood flooring, crown molding, built-in storage spaces, and fireplaces allow this modernized apartment to retain the character it was originally created with. Select apartments also have sunrooms, serving as the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Multiple CTA bus stops are located along Devon Avenue. Experience the wonders of Rogers Park while still being down the street from Loyola University. *Photos may be of similar unit*