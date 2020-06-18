All apartments in Chicago
1414 W DEVON AVE
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:02 PM

1414 W DEVON AVE

1414 West Devon Avenue · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 West Devon Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom in Rogers Park!
Renovated apartment homes located above bustling commercial spaces provide residents of this building the convenience of local markets and bakeries being just outside their door! Updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Bathrooms have been outfitted with new vanities and cabinetry. Original hardwood flooring, crown molding, built-in storage spaces, and fireplaces allow this modernized apartment to retain the character it was originally created with. Select apartments also have sunrooms, serving as the perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee. Multiple CTA bus stops are located along Devon Avenue. Experience the wonders of Rogers Park while still being down the street from Loyola University. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 W DEVON AVE have any available units?
1414 W DEVON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 W DEVON AVE have?
Some of 1414 W DEVON AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 W DEVON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1414 W DEVON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 W DEVON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1414 W DEVON AVE offer parking?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1414 W DEVON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 W DEVON AVE have a pool?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1414 W DEVON AVE have accessible units?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 W DEVON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1414 W DEVON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
