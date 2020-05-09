1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful two bedoroom unit now available!



Located in a new building, this beautiful two bedoroom unit now available. This brand new condo features luxurious hardwood floors, and an amazing kitchen that comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living space is huge and offers plenty of room to entertain your friends. The bedrooms are spacious, and the master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet that will help you keep your entire wardrobe in order. The building boasts a rooftop deck that offers stunning views of the Chicago skyline. Parking is included, and pets are welcome as well. The friendly neighborhood has a lot to offer. Some of the great restaurants are Butterfly Sushi of Chicago, La Farine Bakery, and Branch 27 just to name a few. There are also a great deal of fun shops and cool nightlife spots just a short walk from the front door. NO DOGS

No Dogs Allowed



