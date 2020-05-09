All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e

1412 West Chicago Avenue · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1412 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2850 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful two bedoroom unit now available! - Property Id: 296678

Located in a new building, this beautiful two bedoroom unit now available. This brand new condo features luxurious hardwood floors, and an amazing kitchen that comes equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The living space is huge and offers plenty of room to entertain your friends. The bedrooms are spacious, and the master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet that will help you keep your entire wardrobe in order. The building boasts a rooftop deck that offers stunning views of the Chicago skyline. Parking is included, and pets are welcome as well. The friendly neighborhood has a lot to offer. Some of the great restaurants are Butterfly Sushi of Chicago, La Farine Bakery, and Branch 27 just to name a few. There are also a great deal of fun shops and cool nightlife spots just a short walk from the front door. NO DOGS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296678
Property Id 296678

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5842031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have any available units?
1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have?
Some of 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e currently offering any rent specials?
1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e is pet friendly.
Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e offer parking?
Yes, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e does offer parking.
Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have a pool?
No, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e does not have a pool.
Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have accessible units?
No, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 W Chicago Ave # 3e has units with dishwashers.
