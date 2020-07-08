All apartments in Chicago
1409 North Burling Street
1409 North Burling Street

1409 N Burling St · (312) 662-9977
1409 N Burling St, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Tri-Level Townhome with a Private Rooftop Deck located in Lincoln Park/Goose Island. Featuring 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Plus Den/Office, a Newly Renovated Kitchen with Island and Dining Area, Updated Bathrooms, Large Open Living Room, Gas Fireplace, Newer LG Washer/Dryer, Private Front Yard, and Attached 2 Car Garage. Walking distance to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment including Target, Mariano's, Whole Foods, ArcLight Cinemas, Nordstrom Rack, and much more! Just 0.4 miles from the North/Clybourn Red Line. Available Now!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1409 North Burling Street have any available units?
1409 North Burling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 North Burling Street have?
Some of 1409 North Burling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 North Burling Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 North Burling Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 North Burling Street pet-friendly?
No, 1409 North Burling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1409 North Burling Street offer parking?
Yes, 1409 North Burling Street offers parking.
Does 1409 North Burling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 North Burling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 North Burling Street have a pool?
No, 1409 North Burling Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 North Burling Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 North Burling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 North Burling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 North Burling Street has units with dishwashers.
