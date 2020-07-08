1409 North Burling Street

Amenities

Amazing Tri-Level Townhome with a Private Rooftop Deck located in Lincoln Park/Goose Island. Featuring 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Plus Den/Office, a Newly Renovated Kitchen with Island and Dining Area, Updated Bathrooms, Large Open Living Room, Gas Fireplace, Newer LG Washer/Dryer, Private Front Yard, and Attached 2 Car Garage. Walking distance to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment including Target, Mariano's, Whole Foods, ArcLight Cinemas, Nordstrom Rack, and much more! Just 0.4 miles from the North/Clybourn Red Line. Available Now!!