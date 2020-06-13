Amenities

1400 South State Street Apt #608, Chicago, IL 60605 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Seriously have you seen a luxury 2BR/2BA at a better price? This newly updated apartment feature granite countertops, polished concrete or wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-home washers and dryers, and phenomenal views of the city. Enjoy the convenience of a gym, on-site dry cleaning, a sky garden with a fire pit and BBQ grills as well as a dog run, private resident park, and complimentary Wi-Fi lounge. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582653 ]