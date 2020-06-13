All apartments in Chicago
1400 South State Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1400 South State Street

1400 South State Street · (310) 849-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 South State Street, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1015 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
1400 South State Street Apt #608, Chicago, IL 60605 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Malcolm Vinson, Epoch/ Douglas Elliman, (310) 849-4033. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Seriously have you seen a luxury 2BR/2BA at a better price? This newly updated apartment feature granite countertops, polished concrete or wood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-home washers and dryers, and phenomenal views of the city. Enjoy the convenience of a gym, on-site dry cleaning, a sky garden with a fire pit and BBQ grills as well as a dog run, private resident park, and complimentary Wi-Fi lounge. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3582653 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 South State Street have any available units?
1400 South State Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 South State Street have?
Some of 1400 South State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 South State Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 South State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 South State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 South State Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 South State Street offer parking?
No, 1400 South State Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 South State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 South State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 South State Street have a pool?
No, 1400 South State Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 South State Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 South State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 South State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 South State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
