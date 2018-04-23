All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:13 AM

1364 West Wilson Avenue - 1

1364 W Wilson Ave · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1364 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Free heat and in-unit washer/dryer! A beautifully rehabbed, sunny 600 sf one bedroom located in the serene Dover Court complex in the Sheridan Park/Uptown area. Available ASAP. Unit includes a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances (w/ dishwasher), quartz counters and pantry nook. The upgraded bathroom area includes a deep, soaking tub. Hardwood floors throughout. Storage included. The property is on a quiet , tree-lined street and features historic character (including fountains and outdoor shared patio areas) combined with modern unit finishes. Fitness room in building! Lots of dining/entertainment options nearby (94 Walk Score!) including Band of Bohemia, Anna Maria Pasteria, Demera Ethiopian, Riveria Theatre, etc. Short walk to Starbucks, Hopleaf, etc. Mariano's and Jewel grocery only blocks away. Steps to Chase Park. 8-minute walk to the CTA Brown line train and a 10-minute bike ride to the lakefront. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Lots of on-street parking in front. Photos from unit in building with same layout and similar finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

