1362 North Greenview Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bike storage oven refrigerator

Fantastic location at a fantastic price in the heart of Noble Square! Checkout this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on a tucked away neighborhood street available for move-in as early as 8/1. The sun-drenched Victorian-era apartment has classic charm including a spacious living room with the perfect area for an at-home office, 10 foot ceilings(!), newer windows, great natural light, hardwood floors throughout and an eat-in kitchen! Bedroom fits a full size bed and nightstand comfortably, but can accommodate a queen bed. Control your own thermostat, bring your own window A/C unit. Loads of transportation options including a short walk to the Division Blue Line. Coin-laundry and bike room located in building, along with walk-in storage locker included in rent. Cat friendly, no dogs please. No smoking unit/building. No security deposit, $300 non-refundable move-in fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer/trash. Owner seeking at least 700 established credit score for application and sufficient income.