All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1362 North Greenview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1362 North Greenview Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

1362 North Greenview Avenue

1362 North Greenview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1362 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bike storage
Fantastic location at a fantastic price in the heart of Noble Square! Checkout this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on a tucked away neighborhood street available for move-in as early as 8/1. The sun-drenched Victorian-era apartment has classic charm including a spacious living room with the perfect area for an at-home office, 10 foot ceilings(!), newer windows, great natural light, hardwood floors throughout and an eat-in kitchen! Bedroom fits a full size bed and nightstand comfortably, but can accommodate a queen bed. Control your own thermostat, bring your own window A/C unit. Loads of transportation options including a short walk to the Division Blue Line. Coin-laundry and bike room located in building, along with walk-in storage locker included in rent. Cat friendly, no dogs please. No smoking unit/building. No security deposit, $300 non-refundable move-in fee. Tenant pays all utilities except water/sewer/trash. Owner seeking at least 700 established credit score for application and sufficient income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have any available units?
1362 North Greenview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have?
Some of 1362 North Greenview Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1362 North Greenview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1362 North Greenview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1362 North Greenview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1362 North Greenview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1362 North Greenview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1362 North Greenview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1362 North Greenview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1362 North Greenview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1362 North Greenview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1362 North Greenview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1022 W. Dakin
1022 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5416 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Echelon Chicago
353 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College