1360 W Touhy Ave 102

Amenities
New on the market HUGE 1 bed in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 254272
Location: 1360 W. Touhy
Rent: $1,000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months
THIS IS LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH CEMENTED HIGH CEILING.
HEAT AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT
NO DOGS ALLOWED. CATS WITH OWNERS APPROVAL
HARDWOOD FLOOR IS NEW.
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1360-w-touhy-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/254272
Property Id 254272
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5965463)