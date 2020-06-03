1360 W Touhy Ave 102

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

New on the market HUGE 1 bed in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 254272



Location: 1360 W. Touhy

Rent: $1,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Cats ok

Lease Term: 12 months



THIS IS LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH CEMENTED HIGH CEILING.

HEAT AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT

NO DOGS ALLOWED. CATS WITH OWNERS APPROVAL

HARDWOOD FLOOR IS NEW.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1360-w-touhy-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/254272

(RLNE5965463)