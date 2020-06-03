All apartments in Chicago
1360 W Touhy Ave 102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1360 W Touhy Ave 102

1360 West Touhy Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1360 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
New on the market HUGE 1 bed in Rogers Park! - Property Id: 254272

Location: 1360 W. Touhy
Rent: $1,000
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Cats ok
Lease Term: 12 months

THIS IS LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH CEMENTED HIGH CEILING.
HEAT AND WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT
NO DOGS ALLOWED. CATS WITH OWNERS APPROVAL
HARDWOOD FLOOR IS NEW.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1360-w-touhy-ave-chicago-il-unit-102/254272
Property Id 254272

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5965463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have any available units?
1360 W Touhy Ave 102 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have?
Some of 1360 W Touhy Ave 102's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1360 W Touhy Ave 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 offer parking?
No, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have a pool?
No, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have accessible units?
No, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 W Touhy Ave 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
