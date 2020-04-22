1350 W Hood Ave 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly bike storage courtyard extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard bike storage dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Edgewater Glen Manor - Property Id: 254688



Welcome to Edgewater Glen Manor- Four room one bedroom. Large kitchen with great counter space, French doors. 4 huge closets and built in linen closet. Large living room faces quiet courtyard. King sized bedroom. Gleaming hardwood floors. HEAT INCLUDED. Extra storage and bike storage for every resident. EASY street parking. 3 blocks to the red line at Granville. Walk to Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS, Aldi. Agent owned.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254688

Property Id 254688



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5677984)