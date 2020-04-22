1350 W Hood Ave 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Edgewater Glen Manor - Property Id: 254688
Welcome to Edgewater Glen Manor- Four room one bedroom. Large kitchen with great counter space, French doors. 4 huge closets and built in linen closet. Large living room faces quiet courtyard. King sized bedroom. Gleaming hardwood floors. HEAT INCLUDED. Extra storage and bike storage for every resident. EASY street parking. 3 blocks to the red line at Granville. Walk to Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS, Aldi. Agent owned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254688
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5677984)