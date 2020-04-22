All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 9 2020

1350 W Hood Ave 2

1350 West Hood Avenue · (773) 216-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1350 West Hood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
bike storage
courtyard
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 05/01/20 Edgewater Glen Manor - Property Id: 254688

Welcome to Edgewater Glen Manor- Four room one bedroom. Large kitchen with great counter space, French doors. 4 huge closets and built in linen closet. Large living room faces quiet courtyard. King sized bedroom. Gleaming hardwood floors. HEAT INCLUDED. Extra storage and bike storage for every resident. EASY street parking. 3 blocks to the red line at Granville. Walk to Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS, Aldi. Agent owned.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254688
Property Id 254688

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5677984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have any available units?
1350 W Hood Ave 2 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have?
Some of 1350 W Hood Ave 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 W Hood Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 W Hood Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 W Hood Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 W Hood Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 W Hood Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
