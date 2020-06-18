All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1340 W Hubbard St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1340 W Hubbard St 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1340 W Hubbard St 1

1340 West Hubbard Street · (312) 316-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1340 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
River West - 2BR/2bath - Available Now - Property Id: 158016

Sunny English Garden in a great River West location - just steps to shopping, dining, transportation and more !!! This spacious unit features an updated kitchen with DW, modern bathroom, 2 good sized bedrooms, CAC, tile floors, laundry in unit. patio, cat ok, parking available for an additional charge, available October 15th.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158016
Property Id 158016

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have any available units?
1340 W Hubbard St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have?
Some of 1340 W Hubbard St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 W Hubbard St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 W Hubbard St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 W Hubbard St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 does offer parking.
Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have a pool?
No, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 W Hubbard St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 W Hubbard St 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1340 W Hubbard St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
3250 N Lakewood
3250 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity