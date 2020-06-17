1335 s Prairie

Amenities

Stunning Southwest corner unit, this 3 bed/2.5 bath, overlooks the park & Soldier Field! Relax and enjoy the beautiful views from one of your 2 private balconies! Great open space & perfect for entertaining, tons of natural light w/floor to ceiling windows throughout, kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a very spacious formal dining area! Master suite to include west facing private balcony, large walk in closet, double vanity, & separate tub/shower. Ample closet space throughout, in unit( brand new) washer/dryer & additional storage locker included. Premier Amenity building has it all from an outdoor pool ,sun deck, fitness room, clubhouse, game room, 24 hr doorman, & onsite engineer and manager. Steps to lake, parks, public transportation & museums. TANDEM PARKING(#207) INCLUDED IN RENT!