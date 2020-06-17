All apartments in Chicago
Last updated October 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

1335 s Prairie

1335 South Prairie Avenue · (708) 257-5664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1335 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
Stunning Southwest corner unit, this 3 bed/2.5 bath, overlooks the park & Soldier Field! Relax and enjoy the beautiful views from one of your 2 private balconies! Great open space & perfect for entertaining, tons of natural light w/floor to ceiling windows throughout, kitchen features: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a very spacious formal dining area! Master suite to include west facing private balcony, large walk in closet, double vanity, & separate tub/shower. Ample closet space throughout, in unit( brand new) washer/dryer & additional storage locker included. Premier Amenity building has it all from an outdoor pool ,sun deck, fitness room, clubhouse, game room, 24 hr doorman, & onsite engineer and manager. Steps to lake, parks, public transportation & museums. TANDEM PARKING(#207) INCLUDED IN RENT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 s Prairie have any available units?
1335 s Prairie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 s Prairie have?
Some of 1335 s Prairie's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 s Prairie currently offering any rent specials?
1335 s Prairie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 s Prairie pet-friendly?
No, 1335 s Prairie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1335 s Prairie offer parking?
Yes, 1335 s Prairie does offer parking.
Does 1335 s Prairie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 s Prairie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 s Prairie have a pool?
Yes, 1335 s Prairie has a pool.
Does 1335 s Prairie have accessible units?
No, 1335 s Prairie does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 s Prairie have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 s Prairie does not have units with dishwashers.
