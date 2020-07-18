1325 North Bosworth Avenue

Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bed condo just steps from the Division Blue Line stop, and all that Wicker Park has to offer! Extra-wide layout with 10-foot ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout! Condo quality finishes including recently renovated floors, kitchen, bathroom, appliances, paint, and lighting. In-unit washer dryer, smart NEST thermostat. Outdoor porch space in the back of the unit along with a communal backyard perfect for summer nights! Tenant responsible for all utilities except water and scavenger. Exterior parking spaces available for $150/month.