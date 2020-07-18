All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1325 North Bosworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1325 North Bosworth Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1325 North Bosworth Avenue

1325 North Bosworth Avenue · (630) 546-0254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1325 North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated 3 bed condo just steps from the Division Blue Line stop, and all that Wicker Park has to offer! Extra-wide layout with 10-foot ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout! Condo quality finishes including recently renovated floors, kitchen, bathroom, appliances, paint, and lighting. In-unit washer dryer, smart NEST thermostat. Outdoor porch space in the back of the unit along with a communal backyard perfect for summer nights! Tenant responsible for all utilities except water and scavenger. Exterior parking spaces available for $150/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have any available units?
1325 North Bosworth Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have?
Some of 1325 North Bosworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 North Bosworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1325 North Bosworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 North Bosworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue offers parking.
Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 North Bosworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 North Bosworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1325 North Bosworth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60640
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Kingsbury Plaza
520 N Kingsbury St
Chicago, IL 60654
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity