All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1316 West Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1316 West Melrose Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

1316 West Melrose Street

1316 West Melrose Street · (773) 603-1476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1316 West Melrose Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available June 1, This bright and spacious duplex up penthouse in the desired Southport Corridor and Burley School District has so much room. This unit features incredible vaulted ceilings & skylights on the top floor with a second deck off the second master suite Two living & dining areas, with wood burning fire places on each level. Two large sized master suites with walk in closets, as well as their own private back decks. This is the perfect home for entertaining and having your own space to get away from it all. Steps away from Wrigley Field but far enough away from all the noise and congestion. Great restaurants, shops, local nightlife and the lakefront all within walking distance. Showings begin May 30, can do virtual showings prior to the 30th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 West Melrose Street have any available units?
1316 West Melrose Street has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 West Melrose Street have?
Some of 1316 West Melrose Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 West Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
1316 West Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 West Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 1316 West Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1316 West Melrose Street offer parking?
Yes, 1316 West Melrose Street does offer parking.
Does 1316 West Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 West Melrose Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 West Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 1316 West Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 1316 West Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 1316 West Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 West Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 West Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1316 West Melrose Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drexel Grand
5220 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5415 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5415 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5301-5307 S. Maryland Avenue
5301 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
2730 N Wayne
2730 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1941 West Winnemac Ave. Apt.
1941 West Winnemac Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity