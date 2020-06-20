1316 West Melrose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available June 1, This bright and spacious duplex up penthouse in the desired Southport Corridor and Burley School District has so much room. This unit features incredible vaulted ceilings & skylights on the top floor with a second deck off the second master suite Two living & dining areas, with wood burning fire places on each level. Two large sized master suites with walk in closets, as well as their own private back decks. This is the perfect home for entertaining and having your own space to get away from it all. Steps away from Wrigley Field but far enough away from all the noise and congestion. Great restaurants, shops, local nightlife and the lakefront all within walking distance. Showings begin May 30, can do virtual showings prior to the 30th.