1312 N DAMEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous multi-level townhome in awesome Wicker Park location available immediately! This townhome is situated just down the street from awesome Wicker Park nightlife. Boasting 2 beds and 2.5 baths with an additional den that could easily serve as a third bedroom, there's plenty of room for families or roommates here. Adorable entryway with fireplace and living room area, dining/living room combo with area designated for dining, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counters. Private rooftop deck is huge and perfect for entertaining! Washer/dryer in unit, Large 1 car garage (attached) with room for storage, central heat/ac and pet friendly. Vacant--easy show!!