All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1312 N DAMEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1312 N DAMEN
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1312 N DAMEN

1312 North Damen Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1312 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous multi-level townhome in awesome Wicker Park location available immediately! This townhome is situated just down the street from awesome Wicker Park nightlife. Boasting 2 beds and 2.5 baths with an additional den that could easily serve as a third bedroom, there's plenty of room for families or roommates here. Adorable entryway with fireplace and living room area, dining/living room combo with area designated for dining, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and granite counters. Private rooftop deck is huge and perfect for entertaining! Washer/dryer in unit, Large 1 car garage (attached) with room for storage, central heat/ac and pet friendly. Vacant--easy show!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 N DAMEN have any available units?
1312 N DAMEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 N DAMEN have?
Some of 1312 N DAMEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 N DAMEN currently offering any rent specials?
1312 N DAMEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 N DAMEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 N DAMEN is pet friendly.
Does 1312 N DAMEN offer parking?
Yes, 1312 N DAMEN does offer parking.
Does 1312 N DAMEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 N DAMEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 N DAMEN have a pool?
No, 1312 N DAMEN does not have a pool.
Does 1312 N DAMEN have accessible units?
No, 1312 N DAMEN does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 N DAMEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 N DAMEN has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1312 N DAMEN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester
Chicago, IL 60637
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2653 N Wayne
2653 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity