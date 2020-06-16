All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:51 PM

1305 South Michigan Avenue

1305 South Michigan Avenue · (630) 205-0935
Location

1305 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Bright and Spacious 2bed/2bath condo at Museum Park Lofts II. Concrete Loft condo with floor to ceiling windows and north skyline views. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cherry cabinets. Open living space includes a fireplace with a stone surround. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. Abundant of closets 3 closets in the master suite, a pantry plus an additional storage unit. Washer/dryer in unit. North facing balcony with gas grill, table and chairs included. Parking space 53 Additional for $100 per month. Amenities include a 24 hr doorman, fitness center and onsite management all in the heart of the South Loop. Walk to the Red/Orange line, Restaurants, grocery stores such as, Trader Joes, Jewel, Marianos, South loop with Grant park, Harold Washington Library and much more. (Professionally disinfected before new tenants move in) Minimum credit score 675

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1305 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1305 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1305 South Michigan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 South Michigan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
