1305 South Michigan Avenue

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bbq/grill garage

Bright and Spacious 2bed/2bath condo at Museum Park Lofts II. Concrete Loft condo with floor to ceiling windows and north skyline views. The spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cherry cabinets. Open living space includes a fireplace with a stone surround. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedrooms. Abundant of closets 3 closets in the master suite, a pantry plus an additional storage unit. Washer/dryer in unit. North facing balcony with gas grill, table and chairs included. Parking space 53 Additional for $100 per month. Amenities include a 24 hr doorman, fitness center and onsite management all in the heart of the South Loop. Walk to the Red/Orange line, Restaurants, grocery stores such as, Trader Joes, Jewel, Marianos, South loop with Grant park, Harold Washington Library and much more. (Professionally disinfected before new tenants move in) Minimum credit score 675