All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone)
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone)

1303 East 71st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1303 East 71st Place, Chicago, IL 60619
South Shore

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have any available units?
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have?
Some of 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone)'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) currently offering any rent specials?
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) pet-friendly?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) offer parking?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not offer parking.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have a pool?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have a pool.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have accessible units?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wicker Park Connection
1640 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
2630 N. Hampden
2630 N Hampden Ct
Chicago, IL 60614
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Lofts at Gin Alley
120 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60607
2140 N Halsted
2140 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College