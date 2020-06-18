Rent Calculator
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone)
1303 East 71st Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1303 East 71st Place, Chicago, IL 60619
South Shore
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have any available units?
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have?
Some of 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone)'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) currently offering any rent specials?
1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) pet-friendly?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) offer parking?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not offer parking.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have a pool?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have a pool.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have accessible units?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 East 71st Pl. (Blackstone) does not have units with dishwashers.
