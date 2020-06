Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic, huge two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview, minutes to the Red Line! New rehabbed kitchen with granite countertops, dishwasher, gas oven/range, fridge, ceiling fans, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, large living and dining rooms, queen size bedrooms, great closet space, new ceramic tile bath with oversized shower, onsite laundry, lovely fenced in back yard, too! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease