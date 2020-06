Amenities

This unit is an upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Walk-up apartment located in a great 3 story walkup building in Wicker Park. Just blocks away from the Division Blue line stop and everything that Wicker Park has to offer. This unit has updated kitchen and bathroom and washer and dryer in unit.Location: 1244 N. Cleaver St.Unit Features: Hardwood Floors ThroughoutTop FloorGood Natural LightPrivate DeckStainless SteelGranite CountertopsLarge bedroom Central air/heat Laundry in the unit No security deposit

