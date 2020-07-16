1239 West Ohio Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Popular River West / West Town location on a beautiful tree-lined street. Short walk to Fulton Market and Randolph street restaurants and businesses. 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, West facing with TONS of natural light. Second bedroom is very small - queen bed will not fit the space. Recently renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, A/C, hardwood floors, and coin laundry on the ground floor. Easy street parking. 1 block from Grand Ave CTA bus, five minute walk to Chicago Ave Blue line El, & Metra close by.