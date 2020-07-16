All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1239 West Ohio Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1239 West Ohio Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:20 PM

1239 West Ohio Street

1239 West Ohio Street · (317) 847-7976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1239 West Ohio Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Popular River West / West Town location on a beautiful tree-lined street. Short walk to Fulton Market and Randolph street restaurants and businesses. 2 bedrooms, one bathroom, West facing with TONS of natural light. Second bedroom is very small - queen bed will not fit the space. Recently renovated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, A/C, hardwood floors, and coin laundry on the ground floor. Easy street parking. 1 block from Grand Ave CTA bus, five minute walk to Chicago Ave Blue line El, & Metra close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 West Ohio Street have any available units?
1239 West Ohio Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 West Ohio Street have?
Some of 1239 West Ohio Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 West Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 West Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 West Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 1239 West Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1239 West Ohio Street offer parking?
No, 1239 West Ohio Street does not offer parking.
Does 1239 West Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 West Ohio Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 West Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 1239 West Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 West Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 West Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 West Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 West Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1239 West Ohio Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1325 N Wells
1325 North Wells
Chicago, IL 60610
1647 N Milwaukee
1647 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity