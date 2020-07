Amenities

Laundry in unit! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit in West Town. Large, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwood floors throughout, good sized bedrooms and updated bathroom. Central heat. Amazing location (96 walk score), Jewel and Mariano's less than one mile away. Great for commuting, very close to 90/94, short walk to CTA Blue Line. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs, over 2 years, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee.