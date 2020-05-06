All apartments in Chicago
1231 W Addison St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

1231 W Addison St

1231 West Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1231 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in a charming Chicago Greystone, right in the heart of Wrigleyville. This unique apartment also includes a large kitchen, family room, and dining nook. Master bedroom can easily fit a large king-size bed with space for the rest of your furniture. Kitchen and bathroom have been recently updated.

- Available 8/1
- Amazing location (see below)
- Recently painted
- Wood floors throughout
- Dishwasher
- Central air/heat with programmable thermostat
- Garden area
- Dedicated Washer/dryer
- Additional storage available in common access utility room
- Water included
- Parking garage space available for an additional $200/mo. Owner allows tenant sub-leasing of parking for cubs games.

Property is just two blocks from Clark St and all the restaurants and nightlife and only 3 blocks to Red Line. #22 Clark St bus stop is just one block away. Only 4 blocks away from Southport Corridor and more restaurants, shops, and bars. On Southport is also access to the Brown Line.

You're walking distance to Jewel, CVS, Starbucks, Gallagher Way, and Wrigley Field. Only a block from Zachary Hotel and great restaurants as well as the new development project on Addison containing the bowling alley, movie theatre, and more restaurants.

$1,750.00/mo. $0.00 security deposit. $350.00 move-in fee. Water is included. All applicants will be required to complete a rental application and authorize a background and credit check. Call/text Laurence at (872) 588-7368. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 W Addison St have any available units?
1231 W Addison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 W Addison St have?
Some of 1231 W Addison St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
1231 W Addison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 1231 W Addison St offer parking?
Yes, 1231 W Addison St does offer parking.
Does 1231 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 W Addison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 1231 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 1231 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 1231 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
