1231 W Addison St

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in a charming Chicago Greystone, right in the heart of Wrigleyville. This unique apartment also includes a large kitchen, family room, and dining nook. Master bedroom can easily fit a large king-size bed with space for the rest of your furniture. Kitchen and bathroom have been recently updated.



- Available 8/1

- Amazing location (see below)

- Recently painted

- Wood floors throughout

- Dishwasher

- Central air/heat with programmable thermostat

- Garden area

- Dedicated Washer/dryer

- Additional storage available in common access utility room

- Water included

- Parking garage space available for an additional $200/mo. Owner allows tenant sub-leasing of parking for cubs games.



Property is just two blocks from Clark St and all the restaurants and nightlife and only 3 blocks to Red Line. #22 Clark St bus stop is just one block away. Only 4 blocks away from Southport Corridor and more restaurants, shops, and bars. On Southport is also access to the Brown Line.



You're walking distance to Jewel, CVS, Starbucks, Gallagher Way, and Wrigley Field. Only a block from Zachary Hotel and great restaurants as well as the new development project on Addison containing the bowling alley, movie theatre, and more restaurants.



$1,750.00/mo. $0.00 security deposit. $350.00 move-in fee. Water is included. All applicants will be required to complete a rental application and authorize a background and credit check. Call/text Laurence at (872) 588-7368. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.