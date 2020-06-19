1221 North DEARBORN Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage internet access

Updated gold coast loft-like duplex 1 bedroom plus den area. Perfect for home office. Hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes cable tv and internet. Building amenities include 24 hr doorman, recently renovated year-round pool (temporarily closed due to Covid-19) and fitness center on the penthouse level, and newly finished party room. 24 hour Walgreens drug store across the street. One block to brand new Jewel grocery store, and the Red Line station for easy transportation. Walking distance to everything around Mariano Park, Old Town, Gold Coast, and River North - be at your favorite restaurants in less than five minutes! Agent Owned. Optional parking available. Available July 1st.