1221 North DEARBORN Parkway
1221 North Dearborn Street · (312) 286-7402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1221 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Updated gold coast loft-like duplex 1 bedroom plus den area. Perfect for home office. Hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes cable tv and internet. Building amenities include 24 hr doorman, recently renovated year-round pool (temporarily closed due to Covid-19) and fitness center on the penthouse level, and newly finished party room. 24 hour Walgreens drug store across the street. One block to brand new Jewel grocery store, and the Red Line station for easy transportation. Walking distance to everything around Mariano Park, Old Town, Gold Coast, and River North - be at your favorite restaurants in less than five minutes! Agent Owned. Optional parking available. Available July 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have any available units?
1221 North DEARBORN Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have?
Some of 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1221 North DEARBORN Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway has a pool.
Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 North DEARBORN Parkway has units with dishwashers.
