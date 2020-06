Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Must See Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment in Old Town - Great Location!

Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment in Gold Coast - just north of Clark & Division. Laundry available on-site. Great location close to the Lake, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building