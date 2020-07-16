All apartments in Chicago
1220 N Dearborn St 01
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

1220 N Dearborn St 01

1220 North Dearborn Street · (312) 622-2383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 North Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 01 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Bright 2 Bed Apartment Available in Heart of Gold - Property Id: 247553

Great Location
Great 2 bedroom available right at Division & Dearborn - moments away from all the action in Old Town & Gold Coast. Features include hardwood floors, lots of light, large bedrooms, modern kitchen & bathroom. Laundry on site. Pet friendly. Steps to the Clark/Division Red Line. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247553
Property Id 247553

(RLNE5731571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have any available units?
1220 N Dearborn St 01 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have?
Some of 1220 N Dearborn St 01's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 N Dearborn St 01 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 N Dearborn St 01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 N Dearborn St 01 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 is pet friendly.
Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 offer parking?
No, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 does not offer parking.
Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have a pool?
No, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 does not have a pool.
Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have accessible units?
No, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 N Dearborn St 01 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 N Dearborn St 01 does not have units with dishwashers.
