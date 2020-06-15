1212 North Wells Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Large 1 BD / 1.5 BA Condo in the Neapolitan! Located in the middle of Old Town. Building comes with full amenities. Doorman, Parking Spot, In-Unit Washer Dryer, Party Room/Tennis Court! - In the heart of Old Town, short walk to the Red Line El Stop, buses, and the lake. - Bright, spacious layout with separate dinning area. - Balcony and - Great closet space. - Entertain your friends in the party room and roof deck. - Exercise room and tennis court also located on the 2nd floor. Walk to shops, bars, Comedy Clubs. Close to the lake and downtown. Wow Your Friends! sorry, no pets