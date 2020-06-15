All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1212 North Wells Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1212 North Wells Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:59 AM

1212 North Wells Street

1212 North Wells Street · (773) 770-8001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 903 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! Large 1 BD / 1.5 BA Condo in the Neapolitan! Located in the middle of Old Town. Building comes with full amenities. Doorman, Parking Spot, In-Unit Washer Dryer, Party Room/Tennis Court! - In the heart of Old Town, short walk to the Red Line El Stop, buses, and the lake. - Bright, spacious layout with separate dinning area. - Balcony and - Great closet space. - Entertain your friends in the party room and roof deck. - Exercise room and tennis court also located on the 2nd floor. Walk to shops, bars, Comedy Clubs. Close to the lake and downtown. Wow Your Friends! sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 North Wells Street have any available units?
1212 North Wells Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 North Wells Street have?
Some of 1212 North Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 North Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 North Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 North Wells Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 North Wells Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1212 North Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 North Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 1212 North Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 North Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 North Wells Street have a pool?
No, 1212 North Wells Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 North Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 North Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 North Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 North Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1212 North Wells Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
The Sutherland
4659 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60653
1720 N Halsted St
1720 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60614
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity