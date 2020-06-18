All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1212 North LaSalle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1212 North LaSalle Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

1212 North LaSalle Street

1212 N La Salle Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1212 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
Bright and open convertible in Old Town with tons of perks. Spacious layout with tile flooring, Murphy bed, mirrors galore, balcony, extensive lighting options, in-unit laundry, and abundant storage! The building offers a beautiful attended lobby and fitness center. Cable, internet, and water all included. Effortless access to improv, shopping, dining, nightlife, and culture.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Bicycle Room, Balcony, Dishwasher, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1212 North LaSalle Street have any available units?
1212 North LaSalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 North LaSalle Street have?
Some of 1212 North LaSalle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 North LaSalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1212 North LaSalle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 North LaSalle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1212 North LaSalle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1212 North LaSalle Street offer parking?
Yes, 1212 North LaSalle Street does offer parking.
Does 1212 North LaSalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 North LaSalle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 North LaSalle Street have a pool?
No, 1212 North LaSalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1212 North LaSalle Street have accessible units?
No, 1212 North LaSalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 North LaSalle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 North LaSalle Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
East Park Tower
5242 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
The Pelham
326 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Common Addams
1401 West 15th Street
Chicago, IL 60607
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideUptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College