All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1210 West Addison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1210 West Addison Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:49 PM

1210 West Addison Street

1210 West Addison Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1620873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1210 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit O3 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 FULL Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville
1210 W. Addison, Unit 2 - Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 FULL Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville / Lakeview features * FREE heat * 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths - great for roommate situation * Washer/dryer in building * Hardwood floors throughout * Responsive property management * BEST LOCATION - steps from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and Wrigley Field

Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 West Addison Street have any available units?
1210 West Addison Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 West Addison Street have?
Some of 1210 West Addison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 West Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1210 West Addison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 West Addison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 West Addison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1210 West Addison Street offer parking?
No, 1210 West Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1210 West Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 West Addison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 West Addison Street have a pool?
No, 1210 West Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1210 West Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 1210 West Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 West Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 West Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1210 West Addison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
8251 S Ellis Ave
8251 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
Foster & Damen
5208 N Damen Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
McClurg Court
333 E Ontario St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity