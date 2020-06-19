1210 West Addison Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 FULL Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville
1210 W. Addison, Unit 2 - Beautiful 3 Bed / 2 FULL Bath in the Heart of Wrigleyville / Lakeview features * FREE heat * 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 FULL Baths - great for roommate situation * Washer/dryer in building * Hardwood floors throughout * Responsive property management * BEST LOCATION - steps from restaurants, nightlife, shopping and Wrigley Field
Amenities:
Laundry, Dishwasher, Granite Kitchen
