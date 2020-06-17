All apartments in Chicago
1210 W Wrightwood 1

1210 W Wrightwood Ave · (312) 804-8001
Location

1210 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Newly Updated 2 bed/1.5 bath in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 235606

Newly update 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom in the heart of Lincoln Park!! This unit has everything you are looking for, In-Unit W/D, new Modern kitchen with dishwasher, Hardwood floors through-out, large bedrooms and tons of closet space.

Location, Location, Location!! This couldn't get much better, close to public transportation, shopping, dinning and night life.

Cats are welcome sorry no dogs.

Listed by: Lindsay Weinstein - Real Estate Broker - Coldwell Banker Realty
Property Id 235606

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5614225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

