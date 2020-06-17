1210 W Wrightwood 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Unit 1 Available 05/01/20 Newly Updated 2 bed/1.5 bath in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 235606



Newly update 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom in the heart of Lincoln Park!! This unit has everything you are looking for, In-Unit W/D, new Modern kitchen with dishwasher, Hardwood floors through-out, large bedrooms and tons of closet space.



Location, Location, Location!! This couldn't get much better, close to public transportation, shopping, dinning and night life.



Cats are welcome sorry no dogs.



Listed by: Lindsay Weinstein - Real Estate Broker - Coldwell Banker Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235606

Property Id 235606



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5614225)