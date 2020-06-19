All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1210 S Prairie Ave 2506

1210 South Prairie Avenue · (314) 805-8545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1210 South Prairie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2506 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Phenomenal Luxury South Loop Two bed / Two Bath! - Property Id: 267214

Available May 1st. The unit features South, West, and East exposure! This Amazing unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds in the living room, private balcony with views of the lake, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, washer dryer in unit, and a second walk-in closet at the front entrance. The building offers 24hr door staff, indoor pool, gym, sundeck with grills, lounge, party room, catering kitchen, children's playroom, and theater.

92 Walkscore with easy access to Grant Park, Michigan Ave, Museums, Lake Michigan, Soldier Field, Trader Joes, Jewel Osco, Target, Red Line, Green Line, Orange Line, 290, Movie Theater, Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, and more. South Loop Elementary K-8. Water, Gas, Cable, Internet included in the rent. Heated Garage Parking spot an additional $200/mo.

Call/Text Jeremy for an in-person/video showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267214
Property Id 267214

(RLNE5809254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

