1210 S Prairie Ave 2506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room

Phenomenal Luxury South Loop Two bed / Two Bath! - Property Id: 267214



Available May 1st. The unit features South, West, and East exposure! This Amazing unit features hardwood floors, open concept kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, floor to ceiling windows with automatic blinds in the living room, private balcony with views of the lake, master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet, washer dryer in unit, and a second walk-in closet at the front entrance. The building offers 24hr door staff, indoor pool, gym, sundeck with grills, lounge, party room, catering kitchen, children's playroom, and theater.



92 Walkscore with easy access to Grant Park, Michigan Ave, Museums, Lake Michigan, Soldier Field, Trader Joes, Jewel Osco, Target, Red Line, Green Line, Orange Line, 290, Movie Theater, Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, and more. South Loop Elementary K-8. Water, Gas, Cable, Internet included in the rent. Heated Garage Parking spot an additional $200/mo.



Call/Text Jeremy for an in-person/video showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267214

Property Id 267214



(RLNE5809254)