Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill garage

South Loop beautiful east facing split two bedroom floor plan with 2.5 baths. Open Kitchen to living area and separate dining room. Enjoy the East facing balcony for morning sunrises. Very spacious Master Suite with Stone bath including a separate Shower and soaking tub and over-sized walk in closet. The second bedroom also features an en-suite bath. Beautiful views and full amenity building. Exercise Room, party room Sundeck with grills and Pet area. Parking included. Available July 1