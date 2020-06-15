Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

****MOVE-IN SPECIAL....$300 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**** This is a Triplex Home it has 3 Apartment Units in the Home. The one that is available is on the Main Floor. There are other tenants living in the home upstairs on the 3rd floor and in the Basement. The spacious and versatile floor plan create endless possibilities and tons of potential to make the best use of every square foot. Upon entering, the living room boasts plenty of natural light with the large window, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The dining room and family room are both very spacious, ensuring plenty of room for everyone to move around and not feel cramped during your housewarming party to show off your new place! The eat-in kitchen has great cabinet space, helping to keep your counter free of clutter, maximizing your meal prep area. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout are low-maintenance and so easy to clean up, allowing you to have a home that’s ready for impromptu company at any time. Call today to schedule your showing and start making this home your own!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11518-s-stewart-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.