Last updated April 16 2020 at 2:21 PM

11518 S Stewart #1

11518 South Stewart Avenue · (855) 440-8532
Location

11518 South Stewart Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
West Pullman

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1475 sqft

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
****MOVE-IN SPECIAL....$300 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT**** This is a Triplex Home it has 3 Apartment Units in the Home. The one that is available is on the Main Floor. There are other tenants living in the home upstairs on the 3rd floor and in the Basement. The spacious and versatile floor plan create endless possibilities and tons of potential to make the best use of every square foot. Upon entering, the living room boasts plenty of natural light with the large window, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. The dining room and family room are both very spacious, ensuring plenty of room for everyone to move around and not feel cramped during your housewarming party to show off your new place! The eat-in kitchen has great cabinet space, helping to keep your counter free of clutter, maximizing your meal prep area. The hardwood and tile flooring throughout are low-maintenance and so easy to clean up, allowing you to have a home that’s ready for impromptu company at any time. Call today to schedule your showing and start making this home your own!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/11518-s-stewart-1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have any available units?
11518 S Stewart #1 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 11518 S Stewart #1 currently offering any rent specials?
11518 S Stewart #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11518 S Stewart #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11518 S Stewart #1 is pet friendly.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 offer parking?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not offer parking.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have a pool?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not have a pool.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have accessible units?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11518 S Stewart #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11518 S Stewart #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
