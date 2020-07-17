All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333

1151 West 15th Street · (630) 670-2080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1151 West 15th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Great 2 BD / 2BA FULLY ENCLOSED BEDROOMS Condo for Rent in University Commons! Available 7/1/2020 - Great 2 BD / 2BA FULLY ENCLOSED BEDROOMS Condo for Rent in University Commons!

Amazing rehab of the old Market Square in a fabulous location.

Rent includes basic cable and internet and one indoor heated parking space.

The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, a gas fireplace and large windows that overlook a beautifully manicured streetscape!

Building amenities include an exercise room, party room, sundeck, mini-theater and outdoor pool!

Close proximity to palette pleasing multi-cultural cuisine, Museum Campus, Shopping and Transportation.

Long-term lease options available.

Sorry, no pets.

(RLNE5858062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have any available units?
1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have?
Some of 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 currently offering any rent specials?
1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 pet-friendly?
No, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 offer parking?
Yes, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 offers parking.
Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have a pool?
Yes, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 has a pool.
Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have accessible units?
No, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
628 W. Roscoe Apt.
628 West Roscoe Street
Chicago, IL 60657
801 W Cornelia
801 West Cornelia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square Commons
4759 N Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity