1151 W. 15th St. Unit 333

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool internet access media room

Great 2 BD / 2BA FULLY ENCLOSED BEDROOMS Condo for Rent in University Commons! Available 7/1/2020



Amazing rehab of the old Market Square in a fabulous location.



Rent includes basic cable and internet and one indoor heated parking space.



The unit features high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer in unit, a gas fireplace and large windows that overlook a beautifully manicured streetscape!



Building amenities include an exercise room, party room, sundeck, mini-theater and outdoor pool!



Close proximity to palette pleasing multi-cultural cuisine, Museum Campus, Shopping and Transportation.



Long-term lease options available.



Sorry, no pets.



