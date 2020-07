Amenities

Great Pilsen 2nd Floor One bedroom available for July 1 move in date. Open Concept, High Ceilings, Hardwood floors, Unit receives tons of natural light, cute and cozy for those of you who need more closet space can be used as a studio with bedroom as walk in closet. Newly built deck for summer enjoyment. Near CTA, PINK LINE, restaurants, bars, UIC, COLUMBIA, IIT, DEPAUL, Pilsen Art District.