1135 West Sheridan Road

Amenities
The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 1 bed 1 bath 696sf unit features hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. En-suite bathroom, keyless fob entry with the ButterflyMX system. Wifi included and accessible throughout the building ,cable ready. A 4,000sf outdoor amenity space with a grilling station, fire pits with lounge seating. Garage parking ($200/m) and free bike storage.