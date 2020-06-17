All apartments in Chicago
1135 West Sheridan Road

1135 W Sheridan Rd · (847) 471-7926
Location

1135 W Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
new construction
The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 1 bed 1 bath 696sf unit features hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. En-suite bathroom, keyless fob entry with the ButterflyMX system. Wifi included and accessible throughout the building ,cable ready. A 4,000sf outdoor amenity space with a grilling station, fire pits with lounge seating. Garage parking ($200/m) and free bike storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 29 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 West Sheridan Road have any available units?
1135 West Sheridan Road has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 West Sheridan Road have?
Some of 1135 West Sheridan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 West Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
1135 West Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 West Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
No, 1135 West Sheridan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1135 West Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 1135 West Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 1135 West Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 West Sheridan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 West Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 1135 West Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 1135 West Sheridan Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1135 West Sheridan Road has accessible units.
Does 1135 West Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 West Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
