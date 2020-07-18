All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

1130 W Wrightwood Ave

1130 West Wrightwood Avenue · (773) 321-8227
Location

1130 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,295

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Extremely spacious 1 BR plus large den (with closet) with 2 full bathrooms on quiet, tree lined block in Lincoln Park! Top floor of a 3 unit building, very sunny. Walking distance to everything LP has to offer: Starbucks (on the same block), restaurants, shopping, grocery, Red line EL, and more.

Apartment has been updated but still has beautiful vintage details, hardwood floors, super spacious master bedroom/bathroom (double vanity) with brand new carpeting, and large outdoor deck!

Smaller bedroom/den has a closet and can fit full size bed or perfect for office space

Video walk-through available!

One outdoor parking space included in rent!
In-unit washer/dryer
Central heat/air
Cats allowed, no dogs

Available now with flexible lease start date
Contact Julie for showings!
Stark Chicago Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have any available units?
1130 W Wrightwood Ave has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have?
Some of 1130 W Wrightwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 W Wrightwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1130 W Wrightwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 W Wrightwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 W Wrightwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 W Wrightwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
