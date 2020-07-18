1130 W Wrightwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

Extremely spacious 1 BR plus large den (with closet) with 2 full bathrooms on quiet, tree lined block in Lincoln Park! Top floor of a 3 unit building, very sunny. Walking distance to everything LP has to offer: Starbucks (on the same block), restaurants, shopping, grocery, Red line EL, and more.



Apartment has been updated but still has beautiful vintage details, hardwood floors, super spacious master bedroom/bathroom (double vanity) with brand new carpeting, and large outdoor deck!



Smaller bedroom/den has a closet and can fit full size bed or perfect for office space



Video walk-through available!



One outdoor parking space included in rent!

In-unit washer/dryer

Central heat/air

Cats allowed, no dogs



Available now with flexible lease start date

Contact Julie for showings!

Stark Chicago Management