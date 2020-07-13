11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

11250-56 S Indiana Ave is conveniently located in the Pullman neighborhood, south of Chicago. This 21 unit building features 1-3 bedroom apartments with quality appliances, on-site laundry, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and free heat! Located across the street from Palmer Park and within walking distance to Old Fashioned Donuts, Argus Brewery, WIC Food Center, and Express Mart. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Pullman stop and CTA Bus Lines 4, 34, 111, 115, and 119. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!