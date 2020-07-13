All apartments in Chicago
11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate

11250 S Indiana Ave · (312) 345-6235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11250 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60628
Roseland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
11250-56 S Indiana Ave is conveniently located in the Pullman neighborhood, south of Chicago. This 21 unit building features 1-3 bedroom apartments with quality appliances, on-site laundry, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, and free heat! Located across the street from Palmer Park and within walking distance to Old Fashioned Donuts, Argus Brewery, WIC Food Center, and Express Mart. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Pullman stop and CTA Bus Lines 4, 34, 111, 115, and 119. Section 8 is accepted. Call now to hear about our current promotions and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have any available units?
11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have?
Some of 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate currently offering any rent specials?
11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate pet-friendly?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate offer parking?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate does not offer parking.
Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have a pool?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate does not have a pool.
Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have accessible units?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate have units with dishwashers?
No, 11250 S. Indiana Ave-Pangea Real Estate does not have units with dishwashers.
