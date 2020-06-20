All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

112 E 50th St UNIT 2W

112 East 50th Street · (224) 333-1969
Location

112 East 50th Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Cozy 2 bedroom apartment - This is a cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, beautiful solid hardwood floors, carpet in both bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating/air.
Walking distance to the lovely Washing Park. And just 20 minutes away from Downtown, close by to public transport
No restriction on pet weight, but needs to be registered with the association.
Nearby schools include Bronzeville Scholastic High School, Williams Medical Prep High School, and Beasley Elementary Magnet Academic Center. The closest grocery stores for your groceries are Red Apple Food & Liquor, 200 Cut Rate Liquors & Grocers, and Parker House Sausage Company. Nearby coffee shops include Ain't She Sweet Cafe, Starbucks, and Net Up Coffee House. Nearby restaurants to grab a bite include Baba's Famous Steak & Lemonade, Little Wok, and Bronzeville Jerk Shack. 112 E 50th St Unit 2W is near Harding Playground Park, Taylor Park, and Birch Park

Please Apply here: https://bit.ly/112E50thUnit2W

(RLNE3993206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have any available units?
112 E 50th St UNIT 2W has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have?
Some of 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W currently offering any rent specials?
112 E 50th St UNIT 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W is pet friendly.
Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W offer parking?
No, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W does not offer parking.
Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have a pool?
No, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W does not have a pool.
Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have accessible units?
No, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 E 50th St UNIT 2W does not have units with dishwashers.
