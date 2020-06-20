Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar playground

Cozy 2 bedroom apartment - This is a cozy apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, beautiful solid hardwood floors, carpet in both bedrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, central heating/air.

Walking distance to the lovely Washing Park. And just 20 minutes away from Downtown, close by to public transport

No restriction on pet weight, but needs to be registered with the association.

Nearby schools include Bronzeville Scholastic High School, Williams Medical Prep High School, and Beasley Elementary Magnet Academic Center. The closest grocery stores for your groceries are Red Apple Food & Liquor, 200 Cut Rate Liquors & Grocers, and Parker House Sausage Company. Nearby coffee shops include Ain't She Sweet Cafe, Starbucks, and Net Up Coffee House. Nearby restaurants to grab a bite include Baba's Famous Steak & Lemonade, Little Wok, and Bronzeville Jerk Shack. 112 E 50th St Unit 2W is near Harding Playground Park, Taylor Park, and Birch Park



