1118 N Oakley Ave 3

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning New Rehab - Deck-Laundry-Park Ukrainian V - Property Id: 302841



BEST DESIGN AWARD WINNING brand new rehab apartment in the Ukrainian Village! Absolutely stunning! Live your best life in this beautiful top floor apartment - featuring in unit laundry, wood floors, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, private deck, garage parking available, and get tons of natural light! The building is professionally manged, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions. Don't miss out! Last apartment available!

