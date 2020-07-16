All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1118 N Oakley Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1118 N Oakley Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1118 N Oakley Ave 3

1118 N Oakley Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1118 N Oakley Blvd, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning New Rehab - Deck-Laundry-Park Ukrainian V - Property Id: 302841

BEST DESIGN AWARD WINNING brand new rehab apartment in the Ukrainian Village! Absolutely stunning! Live your best life in this beautiful top floor apartment - featuring in unit laundry, wood floors, upgraded fixtures and appliances, chef's kitchen, private deck, garage parking available, and get tons of natural light! The building is professionally manged, well maintained, and pet friendly with no breed restrictions. Don't miss out! Last apartment available!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302841
Property Id 302841

(RLNE5879251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have any available units?
1118 N Oakley Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have?
Some of 1118 N Oakley Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1118 N Oakley Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 offers parking.
Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 N Oakley Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
5300-5308 S. Greenwood Avenue
5300 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1837 W Patterson Ave
1837 W Patterson Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
5455 S.blackstone Ave
5455 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
1326 W Diversey
1326 West Diversey Parkway
Chicago, IL 60614
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
6933 S Indiana
6933 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
The Patricians
401 W Fullerton Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College