MUST SEE LOFT SPACE AVAILABLE~2400SF~EXCELLENT LOCATION!

This is a rare opportunity to live in an incredible TRUE LOFT SPACE in unbeatable River West location, steps to Morgan Green/Pink Line. This 2 bed/2 bath timber loft features exposed brick throughout, hardwood floors. TONS OF SPACE! 2400 Square Feet! Lots of sunlight. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and eating area. This is an up and coming location! Close to Downtown and River West hot spots. Call today to schedule a showing. Available now.