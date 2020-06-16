1106 W Balmoral Ave 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Edgewater 2 Bed Near Train and Jewel!!! - Property Id: 295609
Edgewater Recent Rehab! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes modern features such as:
-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer
-Central Heat and Air Conditioning
-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher
-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry
-Spacious Pantry Closet
-Spa Tiling in Bathroom
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!
Attached Back Porch
$70 Application Fee (Done Online)
No Security Deposit!
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.
Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295609
Property Id 295609
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5838397)