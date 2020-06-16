1106 W Balmoral Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Edgewater 2 Bed Near Train and Jewel!!! - Property Id: 295609



Edgewater Recent Rehab! In Unit W/D! Steps To Red Line!



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom unit has been GUT rehabbed! Includes modern features such as:



-IN-UNIT Washer & Dryer

-Central Heat and Air Conditioning

-Stainless Steel Appliances Including Dishwasher

-Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinetry

-Spacious Pantry Closet

-Spa Tiling in Bathroom

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout



Located one block north of the Berwyn Red Line stop, two south of Bryn Mawr. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment along Broadway! Jewel-Osco and Mariano's convenient. Just a few blocks from the Lake Shore!



Attached Back Porch



$70 Application Fee (Done Online)

No Security Deposit!

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



Call, E-Mail or Text Jason ANYTIME at 773.491.1713 for more information or to set up a showing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295609

No Dogs Allowed



