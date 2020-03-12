1106 South Francisco Avenue

Amenities

3-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the top floor with clear views of the Sears/Willis Tower. Exposed brick walls and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features 36" cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Every bedroom is spacious and features a window for natural light. On-site W/D. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. This unit is within driving/walking distance to Mt. Sinai, Rush, Schwab, Douglas Park, local elementary schools, Pink Line, Lagunitas Brewerey, Cinespace and more. All applicants will require credit/background check. Note: all room sizes are estimated.