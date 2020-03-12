All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1106 South Francisco Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:53 PM

1106 South Francisco Avenue

1106 South Francisco Avenue · (708) 560-6862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1106 South Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
North Lawndale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3-bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the top floor with clear views of the Sears/Willis Tower. Exposed brick walls and hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features 36" cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Every bedroom is spacious and features a window for natural light. On-site W/D. Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis. This unit is within driving/walking distance to Mt. Sinai, Rush, Schwab, Douglas Park, local elementary schools, Pink Line, Lagunitas Brewerey, Cinespace and more. All applicants will require credit/background check. Note: all room sizes are estimated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have any available units?
1106 South Francisco Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have?
Some of 1106 South Francisco Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 South Francisco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 South Francisco Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 South Francisco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 South Francisco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue offer parking?
No, 1106 South Francisco Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 South Francisco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 South Francisco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 South Francisco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 South Francisco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 South Francisco Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1106 South Francisco Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

