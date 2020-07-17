1104 W Cornelia Ave

Amenities
NEW 4 Bed/3 Bath Lakeview Duplex. All You Need. - Property Id: 302210
Check out this newly constructed 4 bedroom/3 bathroom duplex in a prime Lakeview location. This duplex features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Jacuzzi in the bathroom. Cozy up to the fireplace during the Chicago winters. There is a washer and dryer in unit, so you don't need to trek across town with your dirty laundry. Only two blocks to the Red Line. 1 parking spot included in the rent. Central AC and gas forced heating.
Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Property Id 302210
No Dogs Allowed
