1104 W Cornelia Ave

NEW 4 Bed/3 Bath Lakeview Duplex. All You Need. - Property Id: 302210



Check out this newly constructed 4 bedroom/3 bathroom duplex in a prime Lakeview location. This duplex features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Jacuzzi in the bathroom. Cozy up to the fireplace during the Chicago winters. There is a washer and dryer in unit, so you don't need to trek across town with your dirty laundry. Only two blocks to the Red Line. 1 parking spot included in the rent. Central AC and gas forced heating.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

No Dogs Allowed



