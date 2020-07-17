All apartments in Chicago
1104 W Cornelia Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1104 W Cornelia Ave

1104 West Cornelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1104 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
dogs allowed
NEW 4 Bed/3 Bath Lakeview Duplex. All You Need. - Property Id: 302210

Check out this newly constructed 4 bedroom/3 bathroom duplex in a prime Lakeview location. This duplex features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Jacuzzi in the bathroom. Cozy up to the fireplace during the Chicago winters. There is a washer and dryer in unit, so you don't need to trek across town with your dirty laundry. Only two blocks to the Red Line. 1 parking spot included in the rent. Central AC and gas forced heating.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302210
Property Id 302210

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have any available units?
1104 W Cornelia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have?
Some of 1104 W Cornelia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 W Cornelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1104 W Cornelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 W Cornelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 W Cornelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1104 W Cornelia Ave offers parking.
Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 W Cornelia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have a pool?
No, 1104 W Cornelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1104 W Cornelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 W Cornelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 W Cornelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
