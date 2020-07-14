1103 W Cornelia Ave

Amenities
Great NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Lakeview close to Wrigleville.
Close to everything including, El train, bus lines, shopping, nightlife, gym & walking distance to Wrigley field.
All units have
- deck space
- In-unit laundry
- alarm & buzzer system
- fireplace
- central air & gas heat
- and 2 parking spots included
No security deposit!
Managed by a professional company with over four decades experience.
Cornelia & Clark
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443