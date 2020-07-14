1103 W Cornelia Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities gym parking new construction cats allowed pool

Great NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Lakeview close to Wrigleville.



Close to everything including, El train, bus lines, shopping, nightlife, gym & walking distance to Wrigley field.



All units have

- deck space

- In-unit laundry

- alarm & buzzer system

- fireplace

- central air & gas heat

- and 2 parking spots included



No security deposit!



Managed by a professional company with over four decades experience.



Cornelia & Clark



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443