Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

1103 W Cornelia Ave

Open Now until 6pm
1103 West Cornelia Avenue · (773) 355-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103-2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1103 W Cornelia Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
gym
parking
new construction
cats allowed
pool
Great NEW CONSTRUCTION in the heart of Lakeview close to Wrigleville.

Close to everything including, El train, bus lines, shopping, nightlife, gym & walking distance to Wrigley field.

All units have
- deck space
- In-unit laundry
- alarm & buzzer system
- fireplace
- central air & gas heat
- and 2 parking spots included

No security deposit!

Managed by a professional company with over four decades experience.

Cornelia & Clark

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange for a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $0 for Applicant, $50 if Co-signer
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have any available units?
1103 W Cornelia Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have?
Some of 1103 W Cornelia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 W Cornelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1103 W Cornelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 W Cornelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 W Cornelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1103 W Cornelia Ave offers parking.
Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 W Cornelia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1103 W Cornelia Ave has a pool.
Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1103 W Cornelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 W Cornelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 W Cornelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
