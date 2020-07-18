1100 W Roscoe St 28

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets media room some paid utils range oven

Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly media room dogs allowed

Large Lakeview Studio, Large Kitchen,Heat/Gas Incl - Property Id: 304020



Lakeview studio on the 2nd floor heat and cooking gas included in the rent. This good sized studio features a large kitchen space with a full sized fridge and stove, a good amount of living space and a huge walk in closet.

*First Months Rent Required* *Cats Only* *Security Deposit of $1000 Required* *Available ASAP* *Photos of a model unit*

Lakeview/Wrigleyville Lively, fun-loving Lakeview is centered around legendary Wrigley Field, but is also home to riotous comedy clubs, art house movie theaters and seminal rock and roll clubs. Perfect for those who... Are ready to soak up the city's nightlife but still have to make it to work in the morning.

No Dogs Allowed



