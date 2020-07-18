All apartments in Chicago
1100 W Roscoe St 28

1100 W Roscoe St · (773) 519-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 28 · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
media room
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
dogs allowed
Large Lakeview Studio, Large Kitchen,Heat/Gas Incl - Property Id: 304020

Lakeview studio on the 2nd floor heat and cooking gas included in the rent. This good sized studio features a large kitchen space with a full sized fridge and stove, a good amount of living space and a huge walk in closet.
*First Months Rent Required* *Cats Only* *Security Deposit of $1000 Required* *Available ASAP* *Photos of a model unit*
Lakeview/Wrigleyville Lively, fun-loving Lakeview is centered around legendary Wrigley Field, but is also home to riotous comedy clubs, art house movie theaters and seminal rock and roll clubs. Perfect for those who... Are ready to soak up the city's nightlife but still have to make it to work in the morning.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1100-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-28/304020
Property Id 304020

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have any available units?
1100 W Roscoe St 28 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have?
Some of 1100 W Roscoe St 28's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 W Roscoe St 28 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 W Roscoe St 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 W Roscoe St 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 offer parking?
No, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have a pool?
No, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have accessible units?
No, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 W Roscoe St 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 W Roscoe St 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
