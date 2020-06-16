All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 110 West Illinois.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
110 West Illinois
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

110 West Illinois

110 West Illinois Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

110 West Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Wood Flooring in Most Options -Quartz Counter Tops -Stainless Steel Appliances -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit for Town-homes, in-building for All Others -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Huge Outdoor Courtyard/Grilling Area -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Outdoor Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 West Illinois have any available units?
110 West Illinois has a unit available for $3,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 West Illinois have?
Some of 110 West Illinois's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 West Illinois currently offering any rent specials?
110 West Illinois isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 West Illinois pet-friendly?
No, 110 West Illinois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 110 West Illinois offer parking?
Yes, 110 West Illinois does offer parking.
Does 110 West Illinois have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 West Illinois offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 West Illinois have a pool?
Yes, 110 West Illinois has a pool.
Does 110 West Illinois have accessible units?
No, 110 West Illinois does not have accessible units.
Does 110 West Illinois have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 West Illinois has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 110 West Illinois?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
7131-45 S Yates Blvd
7131 S Yates Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
617 W Drummond
617 West Drummond Place
Chicago, IL 60614
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
Coeval
51E 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity