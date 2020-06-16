110 West Illinois

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center coffee bar courtyard doorman 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage

Known to many as the entertainment capital of Chicago, River North has an endless amount of roof-top/hotel bars, hidden speakeasies, and dance clubs. Hubbard Street is one of Chicago's most talked about locations because of its abundant selection of bars and restaurants that keep you coming back to try "the next place on the block." River North is also home to a well-established center for the arts community booming with new art galleries, production companies, photography studios, and some of Chicago's most famous architecture. Features: -Wood Flooring in Most Options -Quartz Counter Tops -Stainless Steel Appliances -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit for Town-homes, in-building for All Others -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Central Heat/Air Building Amenities -Huge Outdoor Courtyard/Grilling Area -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Onsite Dry-cleaning -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Outdoor Tanning Deck Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease