11 East WALTON Street

Amenities
It's the Waldorf and living in opulence is easy and it is all about the amenities: 24-hour in-home dining, acclaimed restaurants, concierge, car & maid service. Spa/health club, fitness center, indoor heated pool, business center and dry cleaners. Amazing opportunity to rent this half floor 3 bedroom/3.1 bath home with lake views from every room, Living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors throughout this spacious and open floorplan. Eat-in stainless steel chef kitchen with table space, marble counter tops, breakfast bar and built-in wine cooler. 2 terraces, Master Suite with an additional sitting room, nursery or office attached. His and her's walk-in closets, master bath has separate rain shower, soaking tub, double bowl marble vanity, heated floors and floor to ceiling views. Valet parking additional $300 a month. Rent includes, gas, heat, water and A/C.