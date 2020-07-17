All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

11 East WALTON Street

11 East Walton Street · (312) 953-3425
Location

11 East Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3402 · Avail. now

$16,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
It's the Waldorf and living in opulence is easy and it is all about the amenities: 24-hour in-home dining, acclaimed restaurants, concierge, car & maid service. Spa/health club, fitness center, indoor heated pool, business center and dry cleaners. Amazing opportunity to rent this half floor 3 bedroom/3.1 bath home with lake views from every room, Living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors throughout this spacious and open floorplan. Eat-in stainless steel chef kitchen with table space, marble counter tops, breakfast bar and built-in wine cooler. 2 terraces, Master Suite with an additional sitting room, nursery or office attached. His and her's walk-in closets, master bath has separate rain shower, soaking tub, double bowl marble vanity, heated floors and floor to ceiling views. Valet parking additional $300 a month. Rent includes, gas, heat, water and A/C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East WALTON Street have any available units?
11 East WALTON Street has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 East WALTON Street have?
Some of 11 East WALTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 East WALTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East WALTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East WALTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East WALTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 11 East WALTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 East WALTON Street offers parking.
Does 11 East WALTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 East WALTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East WALTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 11 East WALTON Street has a pool.
Does 11 East WALTON Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East WALTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East WALTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 East WALTON Street has units with dishwashers.
