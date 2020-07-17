11 East WALTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service

It's the Waldorf and living in opulence is easy and it is all about the amenities: 24-hour in-home dining, acclaimed restaurants, concierge, car & maid service. Spa/health club, fitness center, indoor heated pool, business center and dry cleaners. Amazing opportunity to rent this half floor 3 bedroom/3.1 bath home with lake views from every room, Living room and separate dining room with hardwood floors throughout this spacious and open floorplan. Eat-in stainless steel chef kitchen with table space, marble counter tops, breakfast bar and built-in wine cooler. 2 terraces, Master Suite with an additional sitting room, nursery or office attached. His and her's walk-in closets, master bath has separate rain shower, soaking tub, double bowl marble vanity, heated floors and floor to ceiling views. Valet parking additional $300 a month. Rent includes, gas, heat, water and A/C.