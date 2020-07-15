All apartments in Chicago
109 N Laramie Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

109 N Laramie Ave

109 North Laramie Avenue · (312) 900-8851
Location

109 North Laramie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 109 N Laramie Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 25-unit community is located in South Austin, Chicago. Apartments may feature hardwood floors and quality appliances. Walking distance to Cottonwood Playlot Park, Walgreens, MacArthur's Restaurant, AP Deli, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Laramie or CTA Bus Lines 20 & 57. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nearby Pangea Apartments

Oak Park Apartments
Austin Apartments
Garfield Park Apartments
North Austin Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Contact for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N Laramie Ave have any available units?
109 N Laramie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 N Laramie Ave have?
Some of 109 N Laramie Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 N Laramie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
109 N Laramie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N Laramie Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 N Laramie Ave is pet friendly.
Does 109 N Laramie Ave offer parking?
No, 109 N Laramie Ave does not offer parking.
Does 109 N Laramie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 N Laramie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N Laramie Ave have a pool?
No, 109 N Laramie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 109 N Laramie Ave have accessible units?
No, 109 N Laramie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N Laramie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 N Laramie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
