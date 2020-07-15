109 N Laramie Ave

Amenities
This 25-unit community is located in South Austin, Chicago. Apartments may feature hardwood floors and quality appliances. Walking distance to Cottonwood Playlot Park, Walgreens, MacArthur's Restaurant, AP Deli, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Laramie or CTA Bus Lines 20 & 57. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!
