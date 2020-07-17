1070 W Foster Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Gut Rehab 2 bath Condo! Laundry in Unit & Patio - Property Id: 302599



2bed/2bath, gut rehabbed condo available in Edgewater, just 1 block to the Red Line! This unit features laundry in the unit, a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, good sized bedrooms, and granite bathrooms (master bathroom also!). Electric heat/no gas. Just a 5 minute walk to Mariano's and Foster Beach. Great price!



