Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1070 W Foster Ave

1070 West Foster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1070 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Gut Rehab 2 bath Condo! Laundry in Unit & Patio - Property Id: 302599

2bed/2bath, gut rehabbed condo available in Edgewater, just 1 block to the Red Line! This unit features laundry in the unit, a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, great closet space, good sized bedrooms, and granite bathrooms (master bathroom also!). Electric heat/no gas. Just a 5 minute walk to Mariano's and Foster Beach. Great price!

Leopoldo Gutierrez
Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302599
Property Id 302599

(RLNE5865362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 W Foster Ave have any available units?
1070 W Foster Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 W Foster Ave have?
Some of 1070 W Foster Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 W Foster Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 W Foster Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 W Foster Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 W Foster Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1070 W Foster Ave offer parking?
No, 1070 W Foster Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1070 W Foster Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 W Foster Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 W Foster Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 W Foster Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 W Foster Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 W Foster Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 W Foster Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 W Foster Ave has units with dishwashers.
